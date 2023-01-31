Iteris (ITI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Iteris has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of ITI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Iteris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 95,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Iteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Iteris in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Iteris

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.