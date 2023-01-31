Iteris (ITI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Iteris has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iteris Price Performance
Shares of ITI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Iteris in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
