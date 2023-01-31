Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paylocity Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $202.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.52. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
