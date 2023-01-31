Brokers Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $222.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $46,564,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

