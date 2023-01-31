Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $4.18-4.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.18-$4.23 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

