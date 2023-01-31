ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

