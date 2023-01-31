MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $0.78-0.82 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.78-$0.82 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,030 shares of company stock worth $53,097,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

