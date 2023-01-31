Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $268.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.04.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.