Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $268.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.
