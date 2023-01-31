BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.89 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 153.15%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.58. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.