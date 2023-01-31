Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $321.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $337.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.