Comparing Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) and Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Pine Technology Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.02 million 1.69 $150,000.00 $0.02 33.52 Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Destiny Media Technologies and Pine Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Pine Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 6.16% 7.76% 6.77% Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

