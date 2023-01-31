TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $12.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC Company Profile

NYSE:FTI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

