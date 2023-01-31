Contrasting Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA)

Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Landcadia Holdings IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Landcadia Holdings IV has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landcadia Holdings IV and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.60%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Landcadia Holdings IV.

Profitability

This table compares Landcadia Holdings IV and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings IV N/A -65.79% 3.76% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 39.60% 9.46% 4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landcadia Holdings IV and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings IV N/A N/A $9.19 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.39 million N/A $119.81 million $1.31 10.19

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings IV.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Landcadia Holdings IV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

(Get Rating)

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

