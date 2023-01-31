Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Target Price at C$77.22

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96. In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total value of C$201,696.90. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$68.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

