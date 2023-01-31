Head-To-Head Survey: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 2 0 2.29 IDACORP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $35.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. IDACORP has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than IDACORP.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out -1,047.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and IDACORP has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and IDACORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.13 billion 2.67 -$30.08 million ($0.17) -157.82 IDACORP $1.46 billion 3.63 $245.55 million $4.93 21.21

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.89% -1.20% -0.22% IDACORP 16.05% 9.20% 3.39%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDACORP beats Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects. The company was founded on October 1, 1998, and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

