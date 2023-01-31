Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARHS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 819,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 219,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $13.90 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

