Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Target Price at $507.50

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.33.
BTLCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 505 ($6.24) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
British Land Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.57 on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.
British Land Cuts Dividend
British Land Company Profile
The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.
