Comparing Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) & Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO – Get Rating) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rockford and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockford N/A N/A N/A Sony Group 9.05% 12.23% 2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockford and Sony Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sony Group $74.80 billion 1.48 $7.85 billion $6.10 14.64

Analyst Ratings

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rockford.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rockford and Sony Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sony Group has a consensus price target of $109.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Sony Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Rockford.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Rockford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sony Group beats Rockford on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockford

Rockford Corp. engages in the distribution, marketing and design of systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market. It distributes its products through the following brand names: Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, CrimeStopper, Renegade and Lightning Audio. The company was founded by Jim Fosgate in 1973 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

