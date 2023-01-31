Contrasting SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $12.85 million 31.57 -$34.58 million ($0.82) -7.67 SANUWAVE Health $13.01 million 1.73 -$27.26 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Liquidia has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidia and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 1 0 5 0 2.67 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidia currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 117.28%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -333.90% N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health -129.57% N/A -108.04%

Summary

Liquidia beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About SANUWAVE Health

(Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.