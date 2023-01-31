Vizsla Silver (VZLA) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vizsla Silver to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A -$12.17 million -13.67 Vizsla Silver Competitors $1.63 billion $107.18 million -2.53

Vizsla Silver’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22% Vizsla Silver Competitors -18.36% -3.58% -0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vizsla Silver and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver Competitors 604 3020 3745 78 2.44

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus target price of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 147.97%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vizsla Silver peers beat Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

