Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $76.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

