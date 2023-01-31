Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $23.88

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get XPeng alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.