Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $34.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $28.17 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Global-e Online by 2.0% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,119,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,595,000 after buying an additional 302,488 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,234 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.