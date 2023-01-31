Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $34.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Global-e Online Price Performance
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $28.17 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Global-e Online by 2.0% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,119,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,595,000 after buying an additional 302,488 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,234 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
