Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) vs. Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head to Head Comparison

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -232.12% N/A -41.90% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 0.71 -$154.54 million N/A N/A Sasol $18.15 billion 0.64 $2.56 billion N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Volatility & Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sasol beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids. The company also markets and sells brick, electrical, engine, hand, non-ferrous, and window cleaners, as well as parts wash products and super soaps; degreasers; bitumen, fuel oils, lubricants, motor fuels, and gas-to-liquid fuels; and other fuels, such as illuminating paraffin, light cycle and distillate oils, light straight run fuels, and synthetic paraffinic kerosene. In addition, it wholesales diesel and petrol; operates coal mines; offers engineering services; and develops lower carbon solutions. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural gas and related products through pipelines. It serves adhesive, agriculture and forestry, automotive and transportation, aviation, burner fuel, chemical, construction and material, corrosion protection, electrical and electronic, flavor and fragrance, furniture, health and medical, household and consumer goods, industrial product, lubricant, manufacturing, mining, packaging, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic and polymer, publishing and ink, pulp and paper, rubber and tyre, specialty graphite, steel and foundry, textile and leather, water treatment, and other industries. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

