Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $184.10

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €170.00 ($184.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($214.89) in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.7 %

DBOEY opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.