Contrasting Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 34.62% 70.00% 21.16% Canadian Solar 2.68% 8.12% 2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Broadcom and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broadcom and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 2 16 0 2.89 Canadian Solar 1 2 2 0 2.20

Broadcom currently has a consensus price target of $667.21, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $33.20 billion 7.32 $11.50 billion $26.50 21.94 Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.49 $95.25 million $2.72 14.67

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats Canadian Solar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise, and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

