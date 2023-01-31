HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Head-To-Head Contrast

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.86 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.95 million 2.01 $290,000.00 $0.08 22.38

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HeartCore Enterprises and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77% Digihost Technology 11.48% 4.90% 4.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

