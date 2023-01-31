United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.22. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Microelectronics by 24,182.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 4,633,143 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United Microelectronics by 174.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,054,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 4,488,598 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in United Microelectronics by 123.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 2,365,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,403,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,456,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

