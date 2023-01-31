Comparing Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) & Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chord Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chord Energy
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|Black Dragon Resource Companies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Chord Energy currently has a consensus target price of $188.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.59%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Chord Energy has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Chord Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chord Energy
|$1.58 billion
|3.70
|$319.60 million
|$61.19
|2.29
|Black Dragon Resource Companies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.
Profitability
This table compares Chord Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chord Energy
|53.81%
|34.89%
|18.57%
|Black Dragon Resource Companies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Chord Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Chord Energy
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About Black Dragon Resource Companies
Black Dragon Resource Cos., Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production and sale of natural gas, crude oil and leases it developed. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.