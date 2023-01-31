Analysts Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

