Financial Analysis: América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) versus Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for América Móvil and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 4 0 2.57 Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00

América Móvil presently has a consensus price target of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Crexendo has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than América Móvil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

5.6% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

América Móvil has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares América Móvil and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $871.29 billion 0.08 $9.35 billion $2.97 7.12 Crexendo $28.09 million 1.47 -$2.44 million ($0.15) -12.13

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 22.50% 18.15% 4.82% Crexendo -9.72% -1.54% -1.33%

Dividends

América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. América Móvil pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crexendo pays out -13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. América Móvil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. América Móvil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

América Móvil beats Crexendo on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The software solutions segment focuses on software licenses, software maintenance support and professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

