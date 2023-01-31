Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Merus by 354.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,924 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 393,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 81.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 384,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $15.61 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Get Rating

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

