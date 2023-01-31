Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $7.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

BIRD stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $401.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,936 shares of company stock valued at $286,536. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

