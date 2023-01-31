Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Tilly’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 206,498 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.59 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $256.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.