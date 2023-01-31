Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$1.45 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 838.11% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

