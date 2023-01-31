Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Barclays

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ascential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of Ascential stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Ascential has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

