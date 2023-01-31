Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CABA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
CABA opened at $11.46 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.