Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CABA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA opened at $11.46 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.