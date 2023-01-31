Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Jan 31st, 2023

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

