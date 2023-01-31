Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.