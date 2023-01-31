Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

