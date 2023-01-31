Rayonier (RYN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Rayonier by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rayonier by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 76.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rayonier

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.