Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY23 guidance at $18.60-$19.30 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $317.30 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.48.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

