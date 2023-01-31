Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for adidas AG Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.30). adidas had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion.
adidas Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $144.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99.
Institutional Trading of adidas
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.