Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlas Copco AB’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlas Copco’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.51.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

