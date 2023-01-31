QUALCOMM (QCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.25-2.45 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $547,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $458,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.