Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on V. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

V stock opened at $229.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

