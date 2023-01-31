Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $152.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,990,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

