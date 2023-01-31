Post (POST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Post to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POST stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

