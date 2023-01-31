Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Quantum has set its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.02-0 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QMCO opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Quantum Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

