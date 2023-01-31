Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Quantum has set its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.02-0 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quantum Price Performance
Shares of QMCO opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
