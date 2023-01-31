Novartis (NVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.