Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.51. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $39.40 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.