Regal Rexnord (RRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRX opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $166.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

